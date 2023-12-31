Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.63. 712,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,188. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average of $114.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.5811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.