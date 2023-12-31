Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 2,905 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Newmont by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

Newmont Stock Down 0.7 %

NEM stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.39. 6,986,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,218,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average is $39.92. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.