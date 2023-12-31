Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 478 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.2% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,787. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.