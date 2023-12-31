Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.13. 1,912,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.