Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,341 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $486.88. 2,740,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,077. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $283.22 and a one year high of $500.89. The company has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $457.42 and a 200 day moving average of $431.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.25.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

