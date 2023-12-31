BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Update

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BayFirst Financial Stock Performance

BayFirst Financial stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.30. BayFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $23.07 million for the quarter.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. BayFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAFN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BayFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $871,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BayFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $3,428,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

