Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0434

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $256.38 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,296.65 or 0.05411124 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00092589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00032661 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00017770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00025614 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,008,148 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,268,148 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

