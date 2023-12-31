Bill Few Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

FITB stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

