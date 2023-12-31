Bill Few Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in WesBanco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in WesBanco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WesBanco by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in WesBanco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.89. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $214.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.29 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

