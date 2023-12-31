Bill Few Associates Inc. Invests $255,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $2,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

