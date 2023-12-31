Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Up 91.2% in December

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.7 days.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BLRDF stock remained flat at $9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. Billerud AB has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BLRDF. Danske upgraded shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Board Product area, Paper Product area, and Solutions & Other segments. The Board Product area segment manufacture and sells liquid packaging board, carton board, and containerboard, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages as well as consumer and luxury goods.

Featured Articles

