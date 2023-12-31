Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Down 18.6% in December

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 529,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bio-Path Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 119,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,012. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BPTH

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.