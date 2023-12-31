Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Down 22.5% in December

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,300 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 649,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,625. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.64. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.