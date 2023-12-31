BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Short Interest Up 64.2% in December

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the November 30th total of 22,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioRestorative Therapies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

BRTX traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.74. 22,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85. BioRestorative Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies ( NASDAQ:BRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 117.00% and a negative net margin of 12,195.10%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Analysts predict that BioRestorative Therapies will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

