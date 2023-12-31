BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $529.39 million and approximately $602,363.49 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $42,628.07 or 1.00017030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021544 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012054 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00184143 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003675 BTC.

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 42,224.82530399 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $595,585.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

