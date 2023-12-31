Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00066472 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00051369 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00022237 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

