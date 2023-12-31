BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock Position Decreased by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $66.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,420 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

