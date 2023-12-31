BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Boosted by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after buying an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $811.80. 318,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,431. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $719.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $698.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00. The company has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

