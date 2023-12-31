Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Decreased by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA cut its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BX traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $130.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.84. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

