Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Blue Dolphin Energy stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $64.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.16.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 134.85%.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

