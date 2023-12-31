Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDNNY. Citigroup upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,293. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $92.60.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

