Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

BDRBF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bombardier in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Bombardier Price Performance

Bombardier Company Profile

Shares of BDRBF opened at $40.11 on Friday. Bombardier has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $55.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

