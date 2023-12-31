Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,423.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Booking Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,547.22 on Friday. Booking has a one year low of $1,978.00 and a one year high of $3,580.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,168.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3,036.28. The firm has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

