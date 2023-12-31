Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 1.5% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank boosted its stake in Booking by 4.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 4.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,423.56.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,547.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,168.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,036.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,978.00 and a 52 week high of $3,580.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

