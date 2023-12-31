Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in December

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

BPZZF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.60. 690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

