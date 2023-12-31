Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,536,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,027 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 710.2% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OKE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

