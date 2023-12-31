Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $33,000 Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $815,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,258. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

