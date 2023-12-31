Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 100 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,718 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after buying an additional 1,106,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,345,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.41. 3,543,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.19.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

