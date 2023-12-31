Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Update

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 755,700 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 595,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity at Brightcove

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $28,404.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,324,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,127,194.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,144 shares of company stock worth $102,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 386.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Brightcove during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of BCOV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. 131,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,189. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

