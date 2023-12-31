Brokerages Set Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Price Target at $36.00

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PARR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific
Par Pacific Price Performance
NYSE PARR opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.98. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $37.50.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 64.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.
