Brokerages Set Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target at $72.14

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Popular alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPOP

Insider Transactions at Popular

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 51.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 55.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Popular by 68.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 51.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.90. Popular has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. Popular had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $693.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Popular will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

About Popular

(Get Free Report

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.