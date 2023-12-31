Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BPYPO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. 14,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,273. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

Brookfield Property Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

