Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $16,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 280.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13,792.3% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

GTO opened at $47.24 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

