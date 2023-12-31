Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 19,402 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock opened at $100.27 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average is $100.44.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

