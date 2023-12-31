Brookstone Capital Management Sells 74,536 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,536 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $13,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 45,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $65.66.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

