Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,106 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.5% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Invesco QQQ worth $114,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.5% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 38,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.9% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $409.52 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $260.34 and a 12 month high of $412.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.