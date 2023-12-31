BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BSQUARE from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BSQUARE

BSQUARE Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.19. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BSQUARE by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BSQUARE by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BSQUARE by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 106,062 shares during the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.