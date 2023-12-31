Busey Trust CO Acquires 584 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Busey Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. 11,305,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,205,872. The company has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $57.62. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

