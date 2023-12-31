Busey Trust CO Buys 613 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Busey Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Nucor were worth $16,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NUE traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.04. 903,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,510. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

