Busey Trust CO Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Busey Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.01. 6,135,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,993,850. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.99. The company has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

