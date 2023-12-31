Busey Trust CO Has $11.27 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Busey Trust CO raised its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 144.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $79,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,354 shares of company stock worth $10,269,776. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.0 %

GL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,369. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $125.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.01.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.