Busey Trust CO Has $11.68 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Busey Trust CO decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.51. 2,227,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,350. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $215.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

