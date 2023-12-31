Busey Trust CO Has $15.38 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Busey Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $410.71. 975,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.56.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

