Busey Trust CO Purchases 1,546 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Busey Trust CO lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $130.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.44 and its 200-day moving average is $127.65.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

