Busey Trust CO Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Busey Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $350.91. 1,233,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,757. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $355.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.85 and a 200-day moving average of $318.31.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

