Busey Trust CO Sells 1,908 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Busey Trust CO lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 1.1% of Busey Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.96. The company has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.03 and a 52 week high of $165.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

