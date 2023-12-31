Busey Trust CO Sells 809 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Busey Trust CO decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $11,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,164,873,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,724,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,116. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 16.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

