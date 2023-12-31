BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.38.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,475,153,000 after acquiring an additional 90,415,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012,457 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,351,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,423,000 after acquiring an additional 102,849 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

