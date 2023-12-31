Capital Planning LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $310.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.03. The firm has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

