CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,989,900 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 3,441,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 375.2 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Price Performance
Shares of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile
